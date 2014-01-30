FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 30, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

VW Chairman may have made job offer to ex-Daimler exec -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen may have offered a job to former Daimler manager Andreas Renschler who quit the VW rival this week, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing comments made by VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech.

Renschler resigned from his position as head of manufacturing at Mercedes-Benz Cars with immediate effect, Daimler said on Tuesday, citing “personal reasons.”

Analysts said Renschler, a former head of Daimler Trucks, may take a job at VW where sources said management is growing frustrated with the lack of progress in forging an alliance of truck brands MAN SE and Scania.

Asked by the daily newspaper to explain how VW managed to lure Renschler, Piech replied: “I have no comment on this yet, because first of all the supervisory board has to decide something.”

“When it’s all over, then you can say the best lure the best,” he added.

VW declined to comment on the report.

A clause in Renschler’s contract prevents an immediate switch to a competitor, a Daimler spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Additional reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

