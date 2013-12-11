FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's financing arm aims to at least match 2013 profit in 2014
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

VW's financing arm aims to at least match 2013 profit in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s financial services division aims to at least match this year’s operating profit in 2014 as auto demand in core European markets looks set to improve.

“The goal must be not to drop behind the previous year’s level,” the unit’s chief executive, Frank Witter, told reporters in Hanover late on Tuesday.

The division, which makes new car loans and funds leasing deals for Europe’s largest carmaker, also said that operating profit in 2013 would at least match last year’s 1.4 billion euros.

New car sales in western Europe, destination of about a third of VW group deliveries, is expected to increase 2 percent in 2014 to 11.6 million autos after a 3 percent drop this year, Germany’s VDA industry association said last week. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.