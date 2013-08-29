VW announces dual-tranche euro hybrid bond

LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - Volkswagen is preparing to print a dual-tranche euro hybrid bond consisting of non-call five-year and a non-call ten-year securities, a banker on the deal said on Thursday.

The German car maker, rated A3/A- on a senior level, is expected to receive 50% equity credit from both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s for the bonds, which will be perpetual and subject to coupon step-ups every five and ten years respectively. They are expected to be rated Baa2/BBB.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank and Goldman Sachs have been mandated to run the deal, which could price as early as Thursday, one banker on the deal said.