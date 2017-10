BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen rebuffed complaints from Italian rival Fiat saying Europe’s biggest car maker is waging a price war in the austerity-stricken region.

“We’re not too aggressive,” VW sales chief Christian Klingler said on a conference call on Thursday. “We play in a competitive environment,” he added, predicting prices would remain under pressure. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)