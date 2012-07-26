FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-VW demands Fiat chief step down as trade group head
#Autos
July 26, 2012 / 9:33 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-VW demands Fiat chief step down as trade group head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with call to step down from industry group)

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen rebuffed accusations about waging an unfair price war in Europe by demanding that Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne step down as chairman of European auto trade group ACEA.

Marchionne, who is also head of U.S. automaker Chrysler, had said Volkswagen was being too aggressive in its pricing strategy when conditions are already tough in the European auto industry.

“Marchionne is unbearable as president of ACEA,” Volkswagen communications chief Stephan Gruehsem said on Thursday. “In our view, his comments are unqualified yet again. We’re therefore calling on him to step down.”

The International Herald Tribune on Thursday quoted Marchionne as saying, “It’s a bloodbath of pricing and it’s a bloodbath on margins.” (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
