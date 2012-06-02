VW overhauls board to speed up China, trucks

STUTTGART, Germany June 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen overhauled its management board to push growth in China and accelerate the integration of VW’s truck brands MAN and Scania, Europe’s largest car maker said on Saturday.

Confirming, what sources had told Reuters earlier, VW said Jochem Heizmann would be responsible for China in the management board, replacing former CEO of parts-supplier Continental Karl-Thomas Neumann, who ran the business since September 2010.

Leif Oestling, chief executive of Swedish truck maker Scania , which is majority-owned by VW, like German rival MAN , is set to join the management board to push steps to forge a trucks alliance between Scania, MAN and VW’s commercial-vehicle unit.

VW, the first overseas car maker to enter China three decades ago, is currently building factories in Foshan, Yizheng and Ningbo to strengthen representation in southeastern China. The German company, which aims to spend 14 billion euros ($17.3 billion) on new factories and products in China through 2016, said in April it will build a new factory in western China.

Germany’s VW has pledged to become the world’s biggest and most profitable car manufacturer by 2018, aiming to overtake General Motors and Toyota Motor Corp by boosting auto deliveries across its multi-brand group to 10 million annually. Four-month sales this year rose 8.6 percent to 2.89 million vehicles. ($1=0.8089 euros) (Reporting Irene Preisinger and Christian Hetzner, writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Mike Nesbit)