BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen has no plans at present to expand the multi-brand group through further acquisitions, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said.

Wolfsburg-based VW is focussing efforts on integrating its 12-brand network, the CEO said on Thursday at the carmaker’s presentation of annual results in Berlin. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)