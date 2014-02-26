FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW recalls almost 600,000 Caddy vans on tailgate malfunction
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 26, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

VW recalls almost 600,000 Caddy vans on tailgate malfunction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen said on Wednesday it is recalling 589,000 Caddy small delivery vans globally to fix a condition that may cause an open tailgate to snap shut.

The gas-pressure shock absorbers attached to the tail gate may get dislodged in some vehicles built between November 2003 and January 2013, VW said in a statement.

Of the affected Caddy vans, 284,000 are in Germany.

The news comes just three months after Volkswagen had to recall over 2.6 million cars, about a third of them in China, to fix a variety of problems, a blow to a group striving to overtake Toyota and General Motors as the world’s biggest carmaker. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.