(Corrects second paragraph to show year-to-date total was 3.26 million, not 2.95 million)

BERLIN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen posted an 11.9 percent increase in global sales of VW brand vehicles in July to 468,300 autos, the Wolfsburg-based German carmaker said in a statement published on Wednesday.

The year-to-date gain was 10.4 percent to 3.26 million deliveries. VW is due to publish sales for its multi-brand group on Friday. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)