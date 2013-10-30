FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW boosts Q3 operating profit on record luxury auto sales
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

VW boosts Q3 operating profit on record luxury auto sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen posted higher third-quarter operating profit as record sales at premium brands Audi and Porsche offset costs of an engineering overhaul.

Operating profit in the three months through September at Europe’s largest automotive group rose to 2.78 billion euros ($3.83 billion) from 2.32 billion euros in the same period a year earlier, the Wolfsburg-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

This was in line with the average of analysts’ estimates in a Reuters poll.

VW stuck to its outlook for 2013, aiming to match last year’s record operating profit of 11.5 billion euros and to push sales and deliveries to new highs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.