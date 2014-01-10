FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW brand sales up 3.3 pct in December on China demand
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 10, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

VW brand sales up 3.3 pct in December on China demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen increased sales at its core passenger-car brand by 3.3 percent in December to 535,200 autos, as volume growth in China offset shrinking demand in European markets.

Full-year deliveries of VW badge vehicles were up 3.4 percent at a record 5.93 million cars, the Wolfsburg-based group said on Friday.

“We will be facing new and difficult challenges in 2014, but we are very well prepared thanks to our young and sustainable product range,” VW sales chief Christian Klingler said in a statement. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.