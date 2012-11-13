FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-VW brand sales surge as U.S., China offset Europe
November 13, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-VW brand sales surge as U.S., China offset Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen posted the second-biggest sales increase in eight months for its core namesake brand as strong overseas demand compensated for declining deliveries in western Europe.

VW brand sales surged 16.3 percent in October to 501,300 cars and sport-utility vehicles, with the 10-month gain climbing to 11.2 percent or 4.72 million autos, VW said on Tuesday.

Ten-month deliveries in western Europe excluding Germany fell 6 percent to 719,000 while the United States and China posted hefty gains of 35.6 percent and 18.4 percent respectively. Sales in VW’s German home market were flat at 501,300 units.

“The picture in Europe remains difficult,” VW sales chief Christian Klingler said. “Western European markets in particular demand our full attention.”

VW-brand future European sales may benefit from over 40,000 advance orders for the revamped Golf hatchback, the car maker’s best-selling model, which went on sale on Nov. 10.

Wolfsburg-based VW will publish sales data for its multi-brand group on Friday.

