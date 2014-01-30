FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW beats GM to clinch No. 2 spot in world auto sales
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

VW beats GM to clinch No. 2 spot in world auto sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen narrowly beat General Motors Co. in the global auto sales race last year, finishing as runner-up behind sales champion Toyota Motor Corp..

VW group deliveries increased to 9.73 million passenger cars, vans and heavy trucks in 2013, a spokesman said on Thursday, around 5 percent more than in 2012.

GM sold 9.71 million vehicles last year, up 4 percent year-on-year, while Toyota said its sales rose 2 percent to 9.98 million cars.

VW has pledged to surpass Toyota to snatch the global sales crown no later than 2018, though analysts have said it could meet that goal as early as this year.

Toyota regained the top spot in world auto sales charts in 2012, after slipping to third place behind GM and Volkswagen in 2011, following natural disasters in Japan and Thailand. Previously, Toyota had been on top from 2008 through 2010.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.