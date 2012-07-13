VW sales shine in European gloom

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Dominant carmaker Volkswagen reinforced its apparent immunity from the crisis engulfing Europe’s auto industry, reporting a hefty sales rise and staying on course for another record year.

The region’s biggest manufacturer on Friday posted an 8.9-percent jump in six-month group sales to 4.45 million vehicles, putting it on track to beat last year’s record 8.3 million.

Even its sales in austerity-strapped Europe, burdened by what experts say is 20 percent car production overcapacity, were up 1.8 percent.

“We’re going into the second half of the year with self-confidence,” VW sales chief Christian Klingler said in a statement, adding the Wolfsburg-based carmaker is “extremely well prepared” for heightening global competition.

VW’s performance is in stark contrast to competitors PSA Peugeot Citroen, the region’s loss-making No. 2 manufacturer which announced 8,000 job cuts on Thursday, and General Motors Co.’s ailing Opel division, mired in its third leadership crisis in four years.

At the same time, Renault and Fiat are trimming headcount while Ford on Friday reported a 10-percent slump in first-half European sales.

Opel plans to shut a factory in Bochum, Germany by 2017.

Analysts said VW was sheltered from the crisis by offering the broadest model mix, anchoring itself firmly in lucrative and growing overseas markets and implementing efficiency-boosting production processes which it developed during the previous recession when competitors slashed spending.

“VW is not only well positioned to weather the current storm, they also face great benefits over the medium-term from enhanced modular production,” said Marc-Rene Tonn, analyst at M.M. Warburg in Hamburg.

A new architecture to assemble small and mid-sized cars across group brands such as luxury division Audi and Czech unit Skoda will cut production costs 20 percent and shorten assembly times 30 percent over time, VW has said.

VW will start using the new technology in the fall to build the next generation of its best-selling model, the Golf hatchback, which also competes with Opel’s Astra compact.

While VW moves away from the pack, the latest management upheaval at Opel will further erode its brand and undermine prospects for Opel’s bread-and-butter car, said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, director of the Center for Automotive Research at the University of Duisburg-Essen.

“The new Golf will pick up more market share from the Astra” even though it is more expensive, Dudenhoeffer said. “VW can only be congratulated.”

VW sells a basic 1.4 litre four-door Golf starting at 17,760 euros ($21,600) in Germany while some Astra models come in under 15,000.

The Golf’s share of the light-vehicle market may rise to 6 percent next year from 5.1 percent in 2012 while the Astra’s may drop to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent, according to research firm IHS Automotive.

However, Ernst-Robert Nouvertne, who runs two VW dealerships near Cologne, cautioned that private customers are beginning to hold back spending on new vehicles.

“We’re still drawing on solid order books from earlier this year,” he said. “But new orders are beginning to drop markedly.”