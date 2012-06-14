FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW sales up 7.8 pct in May on China, U.S. demand
June 14, 2012

VW sales up 7.8 pct in May on China, U.S. demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen, Europe’s biggest car maker, increased group sales 7.8 percent in May to 763,800 vehicles, driven by demand from China, the United States and eastern Europe.

Deliveries of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles and commercial vans across VW’s automotive group rose 8.4 percent in the first five months to 3.65 million, the company said in a statement published on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, VW said year-to-date sales rose 9.3 percent to 3.704 million, citing preliminary data. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)

