VW group sales rise 11 pct in June
July 13, 2012

VW group sales rise 11 pct in June

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen group sales rose 11 percent in June to 719,400 vehicles, extending six-month deliveries by 8.9 percent to 4.45 million, the company said in a statement on Friday.

“We remain on track and are entering the second half of the year, which will be more challenging, with confidence,” VW sales chief Christian Klingler said in a statement.

Auto sales by VW group, including brands such as luxury division Audi and Czech unit Skoda, declined 5.7 percent in the first half in western Europe excluding Germany. Europe’s biggest carmaker said U.S. sales surged 30.4 percent to 275,200 autos, while sales in China rose 17.5 percent to 1.3 million.

