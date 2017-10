BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen said on Tuesday that sales of its namesake brand surged 16.3 percent in October to 501,300 vehicles, the second largest gain of the past eight months.

Ten-month sales of VW brand autos rose 11.2 percent to 4.72 million cars and sport-utility vehicles, Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW said in a statement. Western European sales excluding Germany fell 6 percent to 719,100 vehicles, though. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)