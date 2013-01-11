FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says 2012 brand vehicle sales up 12.7 pct on China, U.S.
January 11, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

VW says 2012 brand vehicle sales up 12.7 pct on China, U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen posted a 12.7 percent gain in vehicles sales at its namesake brand last year, totalling at a record 5.74 million cars and SUVs, the company said on Friday.

VW brand sales surged 30.6 percent in December alone to 517,900 autos. Still, the Wolfsburg-based automotive group cautioned that 2013 will be a “very demanding year.”

“We will be facing new and difficult challenges,” sales chief Christian Klingler said in a statement. “But we’re well prepared.” (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

