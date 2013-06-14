FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW group sales up 6.9 pct in May, helped by China and U.S.
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 14, 2013 / 7:36 AM / in 4 years

VW group sales up 6.9 pct in May, helped by China and U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen said on Friday that group sales rose 6.9 percent in May to 816,500 vehicles, spurred by demand in China and the United States.

Five-month deliveries of brands including luxury division Audi and Czech manufacturer Skoda gained 5.9 percent to 3.87 million, the Wolfsburg-based company said.

Sales declined in most regions such as Europe, Russia and South America, while double-digit gains in China and the United States, the world’s two largest car markets, helped the multi-brand group to secure the 5.9 percent year-to-date gain.

“Developments on markets worldwide remain uneven and are characterized by continuing economic uncertainty, above all in Western Europe,” VW sales chief Christian Klingler said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.