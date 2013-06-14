VW group sales up 6.9 pct in May, helped by China and U.S.

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen said on Friday that group sales rose 6.9 percent in May to 816,500 vehicles, spurred by demand in China and the United States.

Five-month deliveries of brands including luxury division Audi and Czech manufacturer Skoda gained 5.9 percent to 3.87 million, the Wolfsburg-based company said.

Sales declined in most regions such as Europe, Russia and South America, while double-digit gains in China and the United States, the world’s two largest car markets, helped the multi-brand group to secure the 5.9 percent year-to-date gain.

“Developments on markets worldwide remain uneven and are characterized by continuing economic uncertainty, above all in Western Europe,” VW sales chief Christian Klingler said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)