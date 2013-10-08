VW brand auto sales bounce back to 6.8 pct growth in September

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen posted the second-best monthly sales result this year at its core passenger-car brand in September, citing continued growth in China.

Deliveries at VW’s namesake brand bounced back after two straight monthly declines, growing 6.8 percent to 526,300 cars and sport-utility vehicles, Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW said on Tuesday.

“Volkswagen passenger cars has held its own well on world markets despite the challenging situation,” sales chief Christian Klingler said.

VW brand sales had eased 1 percent and 0.5 percent in August and July, respectively. Nine-month deliveries were up 3.6 percent at 4.36 million vehicles, according to VW. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)