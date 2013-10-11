VW group sales up 7 pct in Sept as China offsets Europe drop

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen said group vehicle sales increased 7 percent in September as strong demand from China outweighed declining deliveries in core European markets.

Global sales of cars, sport-utility vehicles and vans rose to 856,900 last month from 801,200 the same month a year earlier, Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW said in a statement on Friday.

It’s the second best monthly result this year by volume and the third-strongest percentage gain.

Nine-month deliveries of group brands including luxury division Audi and Czech manufacturer Skoda were up 4.8 percent to 7.03 million, according to VW.

Europe’s largest auto manufacturer is aiming for record group sales this year of 9.5 million cars, up from 9.3 million in 2012, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said last month at the Frankfurt auto show. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)