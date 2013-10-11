FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW group sales up 7 pct in Sept as China offsets Europe drop
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 11, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

VW group sales up 7 pct in Sept as China offsets Europe drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen said group vehicle sales increased 7 percent in September as strong demand from China outweighed declining deliveries in core European markets.

Global sales of cars, sport-utility vehicles and vans rose to 856,900 last month from 801,200 the same month a year earlier, Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW said in a statement on Friday.

It’s the second best monthly result this year by volume and the third-strongest percentage gain.

Nine-month deliveries of group brands including luxury division Audi and Czech manufacturer Skoda were up 4.8 percent to 7.03 million, according to VW.

Europe’s largest auto manufacturer is aiming for record group sales this year of 9.5 million cars, up from 9.3 million in 2012, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said last month at the Frankfurt auto show. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.