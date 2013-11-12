FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW brand sales rise despite "ongoing uncertainty" in markets
November 12, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

VW brand sales rise despite "ongoing uncertainty" in markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen said sales of its core passenger-car brand rose 2 percent in October “despite ongoing economic uncertainty.”

Deliveries at VW’s namesake brand increased to 511,400 cars and sport-utility vehicles from 501,400 a year earlier, the Wolfsburg-based company said on Tuesday.

Ten-month sales were up 3.4 percent at 4.88 million, with double-digit growth in China, VW’s largest market, outweighing a 5.3-percent drop in Europe.

Group sales including luxury division Audi and sports-car maker Porsche are expected to be released later this week. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

