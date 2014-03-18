FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW calls Scania buyout offer "attractive deal" for shareholders
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 18, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

VW calls Scania buyout offer "attractive deal" for shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen rebuffed criticism by Swedish truckmaker Scania’s independent directors of its buyout offer, saying the offer of 200 crowns per share implies a “highly attractive and balanced deal” for both Scania and VW.

Scania’s independent directors said earlier on Tuesday that minority shareholders should reject VW’s 6.7 billion euro ($9.3 billion) bid, describing the offer as too low and not reflecting the Swedish company’s long-term prospects.

“VW has taken notice of the statement of the independent committee,” the Wolfsburg-based carmaker said on Tuesday. “We explicitly do not share their view on valuation.”

Reporting by Andreas Cremer

