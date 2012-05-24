FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW views Seat with growing criticism - works council
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

VW views Seat with growing criticism - works council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany, May 24 (Reuters) - The management of Volkswagen, Europe’s largest car maker, is growing increasingly critical of the loss-making Spanish division Seat, works council chief Bernd Osterloh said.

Seat, whose first-quarter operating loss more than doubled to 29 million euros ($36.49 million), has been battered by plunging sales in its Spanish home market and needs to revive its brand image, Osterloh told reporters on Thursday’s at VW’s Wolfsburg-based headquarters.

Yet, VW has no plans to abandon the brand and expects forthcoming models at Seat to benefit from new production processes, Osterloh said. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.