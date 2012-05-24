UPDATE 1-VW increasingly critical of Seat -works council

* VW has no plan to abandon Seat

WOLFSBURG, Germany, May 24 (Reuters) - The management of Volkswagen, Europe’s largest car maker, is growing increasingly critical of the loss-making Spanish division Seat, works council chief Bernd Osterloh said.

Seat, whose first-quarter operating loss more than doubled to 29 million euros ($36.5 million), is as much squeezed by plunging car sales in southern European markets as embattled rivals PSA Peugeot Citroen, Fiat and GM’s Opel, Osterloh told reporters on Thursday at VW’s Wolfsburg-based headquarters.

Yet, integration into the VW group structure and access to technologies have cushioned the impact of the demand crisis on the Martorell-based manufacturer, said Osterloh who is also deputy head of VW’s supervisory board.

“Therefore, one has the opportunity to allow this business model to operate for a bit longer,” he said, adding that VW has no intention to abandon the brand. “This is a capacity that one can certainly make use of.”

Passenger car sales across the European Union fell 6.9 percent in April to 1.02 million autos, led by declines of 57 percent in Greece, 22 percent in Spain and 18 percent in Italy, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

VW, which has owned Seat since 1986, has been trying for years to return the Spanish company to profit. VW’s luxury unit Audi started building the Q3 compact SUV at Martorell in 2011 to boost utilization of the plant while Seat itself started selling its Leon hatchback in China this year, tapping surging demand for sporty compacts in the world’s biggest auto market.

VW may take steps to revive Seat’s brand image while assembling the Spanish company’s models on a new architecture designed to build as many as 3.5 million small and mid-sized vehicles across brands including Audi and Czech division Skoda, Osterloh said.

The new technology will help VW lower production costs 20 percent and shorten assembly times 30 percent, a key element in the German automotive group’s strategy to become the world’s biggest and most profitable car maker no later than 2018.

“If this doesn’t work out, one will have to see how to proceed” with Seat, Osterloh said, adding that it could take until 2015 to see if measures at the unprofitable division are paying off. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz)