Czech Skoda to pay parent VW $384 mln dividend-CFO

PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda, a unit of Germany’s Volkswagen, will pay its parent a dividend of around 7.1 billion Czech crowns ($384.07 million) from its 2011 profit, Skoda’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“The dividend is to be decided by shareholders... but it will be roughly 7.1 billion Czech crowns,” Skoda CFO Winfried Kraus told a news conference.

Skoda recorded a 652 million euro ($861.98 million) profit in 2011, an 87 percent increase over a year earlier. The company paid a dividend of around 190 million euros ($251.19 million) on its 2010 profits. ($1 = 18.4864 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Writing by Michael Winfrey)