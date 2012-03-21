FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Skoda to pay parent VW $384 mln dividend-CFO
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
March 21, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 6 years

Czech Skoda to pay parent VW $384 mln dividend-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda, a unit of Germany’s Volkswagen, will pay its parent a dividend of around 7.1 billion Czech crowns ($384.07 million) from its 2011 profit, Skoda’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“The dividend is to be decided by shareholders... but it will be roughly 7.1 billion Czech crowns,” Skoda CFO Winfried Kraus told a news conference.

Skoda recorded a 652 million euro ($861.98 million) profit in 2011, an 87 percent increase over a year earlier. The company paid a dividend of around 190 million euros ($251.19 million) on its 2010 profits. ($1 = 18.4864 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Writing by Michael Winfrey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.