FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's Skoda Auto to pay out over 200 mln euros in dividends
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 17, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

VW's Skoda Auto to pay out over 200 mln euros in dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic, March 17 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, will pay out more than 50 percent of its 2013 after-tax profit in dividends, amounting to more than 200 million euros, a board member said on Monday.

Skoda earlier reported a 25.5 percent decline in 2013 profit to 455 million euros.

“Skoda will pay out more than 200 million euros in dividends, that means more than 50 percent of after-tax profit,” Skoda board member Winfried Krause told a news conference. (Reporting by Jan Strouhal; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Kahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.