UPDATE 1-VW's Czech unit Skoda to pay $384 mln dividend

* Skoda to pay $384 mln dividend to parent Volkswagen

* Says surge in Jan-Feb sales to continue in March

* Well on its way to goal of 1.5 mln cars per year by 2018

By Jana Mlcochova

PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda will pay its parent company Volkswagen, a 2011 dividend of around 7.1 billion crowns ($384 million) and is on track to produce 1.5 million cars a year by 2018, it said on Wednesday.

The biggest Czech exporter, Skoda recorded a 652 million euro ($861.98 million) profit in 2011, an 87 percent increase over a year earlier.

“The dividend is to be decided by shareholders ... but it will be roughly 7.1 billion Czech crowns,” Skoda CFO Winfried Kraus told a news conference. Skoda’s overall revenues made up 6.4 percent of Volkswagen’s income last year.

Once the butt of jokes epitomising shoddy, unreliable design, Skoda has transformed itself from its communist-era roots into a car brand that now leads consumer satisfaction surveys.

With its Superb sedan and Yeti SUV models winning four of the top 10 spots in the annual Which? Car Satisfaction Survey in 2011, Skoda paid a dividend of around 190 million euros ($251.19 million) on its 2010 profits.

Sales jumped 11.6 percent in the first two months of this year, compared to the same period in 2011, to 147,500 vehicles, a trend Skoda’s chief executive officer, Winfried Vahland, said should continue.

“March, too, I can tell you this much today, will continue this trend. We expect a good first quarter for 2012,” Vahland told a news conference.

The company said it was well on its way to meeting its goal of producing at least 1.5 million cars per year by 2018.

Skoda’s production accounts for about 7 percent of overall Czech exports. Under its plan, the company aims to boost production to 1 million cars by 2014 at the latest, from 879,200 last year.