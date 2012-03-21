VW's Skoda says on track to 1.5 mln cars/yr by 2018

PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Germany’s Volkswagen, said on Wednesday it was well on its way to meeting its goal of producing at least 1.5 million cars per year by 2018.

The largest Czech exporter, Skoda said it had produced 147,500 vehicles in the first two months of the year, an 11.6 percent increase over the same period in 2011.

Skoda’s production accounts for about 7 percent of overall Czech exports. Under its plan, the company aims to boost production to 1 million cars by 2014 at the latest, from 879,200 last year. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; writing by Michael Winfrey)