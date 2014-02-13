FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Skoda Auto sales jump 16.5 percent in January
February 13, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

VW's Skoda Auto sales jump 16.5 percent in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Czech unit Skoda Auto raised car sales in January by 16.5 percent to 80,900 vehicles, boosted by strong sales in Europe after the launch of a new generation of its Octavia model last year, Skoda said on Thursday.

Skoda has said it was on target to sell 1 million cars globally for the first time in 2014 thanks to the launch and ramped-up production of new models and following a dip in sales of 2 percent to 939,200 units in 2013.

Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka

