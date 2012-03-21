VW's Skoda sees good Q1 after strong start to year-CEO

PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of German carmaker Volkswagen, expects to continue a trend of robust sales seen in the first two months of the year, CEO Winfried Vahland said on Wednesday.

The car producer sold 147,500 units in January and February, an 11.6 percent increase over the same period in 2011.

“March, too, I can tell you this much today, will continue this trend. We expect a good first quarter for 2012,” Vahland told a news conference. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Writing by Michael Winfrey)