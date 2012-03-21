FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's Skoda sees good Q1 after strong start to year-CEO
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 21, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 6 years

VW's Skoda sees good Q1 after strong start to year-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of German carmaker Volkswagen, expects to continue a trend of robust sales seen in the first two months of the year, CEO Winfried Vahland said on Wednesday.

The car producer sold 147,500 units in January and February, an 11.6 percent increase over the same period in 2011.

“March, too, I can tell you this much today, will continue this trend. We expect a good first quarter for 2012,” Vahland told a news conference. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Writing by Michael Winfrey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.