PRAGUE, April 20 (Reuters) - Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen, agreed with union officials on a 5 percent pay rise from April for its workers, the carmaker said on Friday.

Skoda is the largest Czech company by revenue and its production accounts for about 7 percent of overall Czech exports.

It produced a record 879,200 cars last year and aims to make at least 1.5 million units annually by 2018. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)