#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 14, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

VW picks Tennessee for production of crossover SUV -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG will invest a three-digit million euro amount at its Tennessee assembly plant to build a new seven-seater crossover SUV starting in 2016, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters on Monday.

The German automaker chose to build the three-row sports utility vehicle at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, instead of at its facility in Puebla, Mexico, which had also been a contender.

The company said on its website on Monday that Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn would announce details on the new model designed for the North American market at a press conference at the company’s Wolfsburg headquarters at 1200 GMT.

A spokesman declined to comment.

The decision, coming five months after the United Auto Workers union lost an election to represent the plant’s workers, means that Volkswagen will create a significant amount of new jobs at the factory which currently builds the Passat sedan and employs almost 2,500 people.

Company executives had previously said cost would be the primary factor in the final decision. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jane Barrett and Louise Heavens)

