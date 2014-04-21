UAW withdraws objection to lost election at VW Tennessee plant

April 21 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union on Monday said it was withdrawing its objection claiming undue outside political interference to the result of a February election it lost among workers at the Volkswagen AG plant in Tennessee.

UAW President Bob King, in a statement issued by the union Monday morning, said the process of objecting to the National Labor Relations Board could have dragged on for months if not years.

King and the UAW announced the withdrawal just hours before the start of an NLRB hearing in Chattanooga. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)