FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW workers eye higher pay rise than IG Metall union
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
May 24, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

VW workers eye higher pay rise than IG Metall union

Andreas Cremer

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - German workers at Volkswagen , Europe’s largest carmaker, are targeting a higher pay rise than the salary increase won by the country’s IG Metall union for about 3.6 million engineering staff.

Germany’s largest labor union agreed with employers last week to raise wages in the country’s engineering sector by 4.3 percent over 13 months.

VW’s Germany-based workers would accept the same level of compensation, though they want the new pay contract to be limited to 12 months, works council chief Bernd Osterloh said.

“The volume mustn’t be less than 4 percent,” Osterloh told reporters at VW’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany. “A settlement of 4.3 percent over 12 months would be ideal.”

VW staff representatives will meet company managers next Wednesday for a second round of in-house pay talks affecting about 100,000 workers in Europe’s biggest economy. VW staff initially sought 6.5 percent more pay over 12 months. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.