VW brand sales up 4.8 pct in March on Europe, China growth
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 8, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

VW brand sales up 4.8 pct in March on Europe, China growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen said sales at its core passenger-car brand rose 4.8 percent in March to 557,800 vehicles as growing demand from Europe and Asia outweighed declines in the Americas.

First-quarter deliveries at the VW namesake brand, which accounted for almost half of the group’s 9.7 million global sales in 2013, were up 3.9 percent at 1.48 million autos, the Wolfsburg, Germany-based company said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

