FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Volkswagen Fin plans to raise 1 bln rupees via bonds
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

India's Volkswagen Fin plans to raise 1 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd, a unit of Volkswagen AG, plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($16 million) through 18-month bonds at 9.85 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

HSBC India is the sole arranger for this tranche of fund raising for the financing arm of the German automaker, the source said.

Volkswagen Finance provides financing and insurance services to customers of the automaker in India. ($1 = 62.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.