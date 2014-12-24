FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dom Maklerski WDM plans reverse merger with its unit
#Financials
December 24, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dom Maklerski WDM plans reverse merger with its unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Dom Maklerski WDM SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it plans a reverse merger with its unit, WDM Capital SA

* Plans to sell 65.9 pct stake in WDM Capital SA in Jan. 2015 and transfers WDM Capital’s financial assets and liabilites to WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o.

* Acquired 548,000 shares in WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. for 27.4 million zlotys ($7.8 million) via contribution in-kind in exchange for WDM Capital’s 11,400,000 shares (or 87.69 pct stake)

* As a result of the reverse takeover, Piotr Sieradzan will have a controlling stake in WDM Capital SA

* WDM Capital SA will change name to Everest Investments SA and take over Everest Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA

* WDM Capital SA will be listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/1rgG78x Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.5280 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

