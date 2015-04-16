FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

W W Grainger announces $3 bln share buyback plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Industrial tools provider W W Grainger Inc said on Thursday that its board had approved a plan to buy back $3 billion in shares over the next three years.

The company, which supplies material handling equipment, plumbing supplies, and power and hand tools, said it would fund $1.2 billion of the buyback with cash and the remainder through debt.

W W Grainger had said earlier that it would buy back about $400 million in shares this year. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

