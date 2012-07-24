FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Wabtec profit surges on strong freight car demand
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 1:12 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Wabtec profit surges on strong freight car demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj. shr $1.33 vs est $1.23

* Q2 sales $609.8 mln vs est $577.4 mln

* Sees FY 2012 EPS $5.10 to $5.15

* Sees FY revenue up about 20 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Wabtec Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its 2012 outlook for the second time this year, on rising demand for its freight cars and locomotives.

The company, which makes parts for locomotives, freight cars and passenger transit vehicles, raised its full-year earnings outlook to $5.10 to $5.15 per share, from $4.80 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $4.89 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wabtec, which competes with Greenbrier Cos Inc, now expects 2012 revenue to rise 20 percent. It had previously forecast revenue growth of 15 percent.

Net income rose to $64.7 million, or $1.33 per share for the second quarter, from $36.3 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $609.8 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.23 per share on revenue of $577.4 million.

Shares of the Wilmerding, Pennsylvania-based company were trading up 4 percent at $78.64 in premarket trade. They had closed at $75.52 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

