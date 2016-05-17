FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit rejects lawsuit alleging Wachovia aided stock fraud
May 17, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

9th Circuit rejects lawsuit alleging Wachovia aided stock fraud

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A group of investors cannot seek damages from Wachovia Securities over alleged misconduct connected to a nationwide stock fraud scheme because they waited too long to file their lawsuit, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said investors’ claims that Wachovia aided the scheme were barred by a three-year statute of limitations, affirming a lower court’s dismissal of the case without leave to amend.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TX77o4

