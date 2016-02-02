FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wacker Chemie beats forecasts on weak euro, chemicals demand
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
February 2, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Wacker Chemie beats forecasts on weak euro, chemicals demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie posted forecast-beating core earnings in the fourth quarter, lifted by rising demand at its chemicals division as well as a weak euro.

Wacker Chemie - which last year floated its silicon wafer unit Siltronic, in which it still holds 57.8 percent - said fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came to 185 million euros ($202 million).

That beat the 166 million euros analysts had expected on average.

$1 = 0.9173 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.