FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wacker Chemie Q3 core profit soars on one-off payments
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 30, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Wacker Chemie Q3 core profit soars on one-off payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wacker Chemie saw its core earnings more than doubled in the third quarter, it said on Thursday, boosted by retained payments from customers of its polysilicon unit, whose contracts were either cancelled or restructured.

Wacker Chemie, the world’s No.2 maker of polysilicon, a key material needed to make solar cells, said its third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), rose to 347.5 million euros ($437.9 million).

Analysts had, on average, expected EBITDA in the quarter to come in at 321 million euros.

$1 = 0.7937 euro Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.