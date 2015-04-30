UPDATE 1-Strong demand, weak euro boost Wacker Chemie profits, forecast

* Now expects 2015 sales to grow by about 10 pct

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie posted forecast-beating first-quarter results and slightly raised its sales forecast for 2015, boosted by a weaker euro as well as robust demand for solar silicon and semiconductor wafers.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 267 million euros ($296 million) on sales of 1.33 billion euros, both beating the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

The company now expects sales to climb by about 10 percent in 2015, from 4.83 billion euros last year, after previously expecting high single-digit percentage growth.

“All of our divisions posted double-digit sales growth. Global demand for our products is strong,” Chief Executive Rudolf Staudigl said in a statement on Thursday.

“In addition, we are benefiting from positive exchange-rate effects.”

As a result of the decline in the euro against the dollar, sales in the Americas rose by 33 percent to 244 million euros in the first quarter and accounted for more than 18 percent of first-quarter sales.

Wacker, which makes more than 3,000 chemicals products from methanol, ethylene, silicon and rock salt, is the world’s second-largest maker of polysilicon, a key material it supplies to the blossoming solar sector.

The company, whose shares were indicated to open 3.3 percent higher, said that polysilicon prices had decreased slightly from the fourth quarter of last year.

Wacker Chemie’s silicon wafer unit, Siltronic, which it currently plans to either sell or float, more than doubled its core profit in the first quarter to 40 million euros.