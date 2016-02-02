UPDATE 2-Wacker Chemie shares hit 2-1/2 year low on pricing pressures

* EBITDA at polysilicon unit down 21 pct

* Investors fears profit will be pressured further

* Shares fall to lowest level in more than 2.5 yrs (Recasts, adds analyst, context)

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie posted a sharp decline in profit at its polysilicon business, sending its shares lower on concern that pricing pressures will continue to weigh on its biggest earnings driver.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Wacker’s polysilicon unit fell by more than a fifth in the fourth quarter to 70 million euros ($76 million), mainly due to falling prices for the material used to make solar cells.

Prices for polysilicon have plunged from record levels of more than $400 in 2008 to about $13 currently as producers flooded the market as the solar industry got off the ground.

Wacker Chemie is the world’s second-largest maker of the material behind GCL-Poly Energy and the material accounted for 38 percent of its total fourth-quarter EBITDA.

“Wacker in a cyclical trough in poly and about to enter another one in at least some wafer product lines,” DZ Bank analyst Peter Spengler said in a note, keeping a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares in the company -- which makes more than 3,000 chemicals products from methanol, ethylene, silicon and rock salt -- fell 5.3 percent, their lowest level since July 2013.

In total, Wacker Chemie’s group EBITDA rose by 2 percent to 185 million euros in the fourth-quarter, beating expectations as a weak euro and strong demand at its chemicals divisions.

Analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser also pointed to weakness at Wacker unit Siltronic, the world’s third biggest maker of the silicon wafers used in semiconductor chips, which on Monday warned of muted business in the first half of 2016.

Siltronic, in which Wacker still owns 57.8 percent after floating it last year, pointed to weakening demand in the smartphone and computer industry it supplies.