Wacker Chemie picks banks for Siltronic IPO-sources

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Wacker Chemie is stepping up preparations for a stock market listing of its silicon wafer business Siltronic and has mandated banks to organise the move, two people familiar with the deal said.

Citi and Credit Suisse are coordinating the initial public offering of Siltronic which may take place later this year, they said.

Wacker Chemie as well as the banks declined to comment.

Wacker, which makes more than 3,000 chemical products from methanol, ethylene, silicon and rock salt, last month said it was examining options for its Siltronic unit, including a stock market flotation and a sale to an investor.

The company said the strategic review could also result in Wacker’s opting to keep Siltronic.

Siltronic, which supplies the global microchip industry, made sales of 853 million euros ($907 million), or 18 percent of Wacker’s group sales, in 2014.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 114 million euros, contributing to a total group of 1.04 billion for the group.

Peers like U.S.-based Sunedison Semi as well as Japanese groups Sumco and Shin-Etsu trade at an average of 9.4 times their expected core earnings respectively.

A similar multiple would put Siltronic’s market value at more than 1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)