March 10, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

Wacker Chemie preparing to split off silicon wafer unit-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie is preparing to spin off Siltronic, its silicon wafer unit that supplies the global microchip industry, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying late on Monday.

Wacker, which also makes polysilicon for the solar sector, is working with investment bank Rothschild on a potential spin-off that could raise about $300 million, Bloomberg said.

The listing may take place in the United States but no final decision had been made and the terms may change, it said.

A Wacker Chemie spokesman said the company would not comment on “market rumours”. Rothschild was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jason Neely)

