April 18, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Wacker Chemie sees full capacity at U.S. polysilicon plant in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word in headline)

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - German speciality chemicals group Wacker Chemie expects its new $2.5 billion polysilicon plant in Tennessee to reach full production during the third quarter, it said on Monday.

The plant in Charleston, Wacker Chemie’s biggest ever single investment, can produce more than 20,000 metric tonnes of polysilicon - a material needed to make solar cells - per year.

This will help satisfy rising demand from the solar industry, which the company expects to grow by between 60 and 70 gigawatts (GW) this year, up from about 59 GW in 2015.

The plant will help raise Wacker Chemie’s total polysilicon production capacity to 80,000 metric tonnes per year by the end of 2017. Wacker Chemie is the world’s second-largest maker of the material behind China-based peer GCL-Poly. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

