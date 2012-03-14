CORRECTED-BRIEF-Wacker Chemie sees 2012 EBITDA down by more than 10 pct

(Corrects second bullet point to show polysilicon price declines not continuing)

FRANKFURT, MARCH 14 (Reuters) - * CEO says q1 sales to be above q4 2011, but will fall short of yr-earlier level * CEO says polysilicon prices significantly lower than a year ago, 2012 will be a challenging year * CEO says ebitda to decline by more than 10 pct in 2012 * CFO says 2012 net profit to decline disproportionately, writedowns and financing costs to rise * CFO says sees q1 sales of 1.15 bln eur, EBITDA of 200 mln eur * CEO says silicon customers currently not signing new long-term contracts, especially not with payment in advance