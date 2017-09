(Repeats to attach to alerts)

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Wacker Chemie, the world’s No.2 maker of polysilicon, cut its sales outlook for 2013, now expecting sales to fall to about 4.5 billion euros ($5.96 billion).

The company previously said it aimed for stable revenues in 2013 compared with 2012, when sales had reached 4.63 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Harro ten Wolde)